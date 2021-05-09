Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,095 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after buying an additional 262,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.