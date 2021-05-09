Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $2,369,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of STLA opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

