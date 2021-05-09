Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,068 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,165,076. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $210.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.