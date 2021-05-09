Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $598.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $572.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

