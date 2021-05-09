Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $334.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.13 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

