Wells Fargo & Company Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $320.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $285.66 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

