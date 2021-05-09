Wells Fargo & Company Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $230.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.79.

PNC stock opened at $198.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $199.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

