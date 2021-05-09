Wells Fargo & Company Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $18.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,207,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

