Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

