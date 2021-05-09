WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $873.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $788.71 and a 200-day moving average of $722.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $877.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.