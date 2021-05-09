WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

