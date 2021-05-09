WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $5.27 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. The Allstate comprises 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

