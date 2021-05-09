WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.