WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

