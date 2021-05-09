Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $1,081,900.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

