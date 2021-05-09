Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13,728.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $106.70 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

