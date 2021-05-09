Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $924.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.