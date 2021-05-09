Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTBDY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 5,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,556. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

