WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $30.08 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013752 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 922,433,310 coins and its circulating supply is 722,433,309 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

