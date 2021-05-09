William Blair Comments on Repligen Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $55,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $22,444,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

