William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.93). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

