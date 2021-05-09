Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $270.07 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

