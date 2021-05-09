WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $383.97 million and $167.00 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00250642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $703.42 or 0.01226455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.33 or 0.00786928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,463.09 or 1.00190327 BTC.

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

