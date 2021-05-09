Woodcoin (LOG) Hits Market Capitalization of $853,460.72

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $853,460.72 and $109,671.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.06816761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.98 or 0.02326057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.35 or 0.00628667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00204389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.44 or 0.00799322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.65 or 0.00606572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.00510067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

