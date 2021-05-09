WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.65. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

