Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $454,055.38 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00011855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $454,055.38 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00251293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.46 or 0.01191326 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00773495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.61 or 0.99716376 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

