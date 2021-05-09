Wrapped BNB Price Up 7.7% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $695.01 or 0.01210943 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $840.09 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,612,569 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

