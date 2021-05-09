Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $112.52 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $188.70 million and $45.48 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $112.52 or 0.00194186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

