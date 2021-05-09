Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 60.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

