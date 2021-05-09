Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

XHR stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

