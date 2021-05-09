XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.