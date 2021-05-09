XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $1,616.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

