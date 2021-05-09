Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

