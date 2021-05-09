YENTEN Hits Market Cap of $232,452.29 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $232,452.29 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.54 or 0.06716199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.70 or 0.02342938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.30 or 0.00634162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00203601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.44 or 0.00823813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00603466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.31 or 0.00505032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005110 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.