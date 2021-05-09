Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on YEXT. Truist lowered their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.95.

Yext stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. Yext has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,342 shares of company stock worth $9,910,237. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,697 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

