Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.81 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and $1.34 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00250003 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.77 or 0.01214546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00775326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.22 or 1.00089637 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

