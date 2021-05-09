YOYOW Price Tops $0.0363 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. YOYOW has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $1.32 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00084775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00105100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00784306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.45 or 0.09012241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001662 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,044,183,491 coins and its circulating supply is 496,384,021 coins. The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

