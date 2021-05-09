Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. 419,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,567. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

