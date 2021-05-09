Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. The stock has a market cap of $338.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

