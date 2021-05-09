Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.03. 230,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,376. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $199.07. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

