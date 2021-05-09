Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,004. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.