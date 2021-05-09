Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 177,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Endava has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

