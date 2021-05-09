Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.02. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 3,120,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.