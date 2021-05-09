Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

