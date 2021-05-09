Zacks: Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 224,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.