Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $20.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $129.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $517.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 819,088 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

