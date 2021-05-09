Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 15,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $429.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

