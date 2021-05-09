Zacks: Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC remained flat at $$18.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 105,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

