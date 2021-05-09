Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $236.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.21 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $247.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

SMP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,714. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

