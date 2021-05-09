Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $11.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.73 and the lowest is $7.97. Amazon.com posted earnings of $10.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $55.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.40 to $71.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $71.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN traded down $14.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,291.61. 4,710,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.02. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

